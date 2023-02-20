Waynesboro NAACP Branch President Joyce Colemon remembers meeting Rosa Parks, the Montgomery woman who refused to surrender her seat on a city bus to a white passenger.

“She was doing what any human being would do,” said Colemon. “if you have worked and earned your salary and paid to ride the bus, why would you have to get up and move to the back of the bus because someone else wanted you to.”

When Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus in Montgomery, Ala. in 1955, it triggered a bus boycott by African Americans of municipal buses.

The 42-year-old Parks was a seamstress for a Montgomery store and secretary of the local NAACP chapter.

While Parks was ultimately found guilty a short time later in December 1955 of violating local segregation laws, thousands of African Americans boycotted Montgomery buses on the day of her trial. In 1956, the Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation was unconstitutional.

The Waynesboro Public Schools will celebrate Black History Month by showing a documentary on Parks Thursday night at Kate Collins Middle School titled “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.”

The documentary airs at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to register by visiting https://forms.gle/CY5iSUgpWZMAMXX16.

The documentary is based on a best-selling biography by Jeanne Theoharis. The executive producer is journalist Soledad O’Brien.

The film offers a refreshing view on the life of Parks, according to Lorraine Dresch, a Waynesboro High School teacher and an assistant in the school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion effort.

“Parks is often reduced to a single act on a Montgomery bus in December 1955, but her decades of activism before and after this event are just as important,” Dresch said in a press release announcing the documentary showing.

Dresch teaches the biography the documentary is based on. She said “the deep dive into Parks’ life was meaningful and changed students’ understanding of her, with one student writing that before this unit, ‘I just thought of Parks as someone in the history lessons, but now I see her as an actual person as I learn more about her life and connect her to reality.’ “

Life after the boycott tested Parks and her family. Facing relentless harassment, Parks, her husband and mother eventually moved to Detroit where her brother lived.

Parks became an administrative aide to U.S. Rep. John Conyers, a job she held until retiring in 1988. She continued to work for causes, including voting rights. Parks earned the Congressional Gold Medal in 1999. When Parks died in 2005, she became the first woman in U.S. history to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Colemon hopes the documentary and other histories about Parks can serve their purpose.

“Folks can learn about what happened and take it to heart, and end injustices” she said. “I hope it (documentary) will open eyes and not be repeated.”