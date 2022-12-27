Runion readying for 2023 General Assembly session

Early in-person voting in Virginia now starts 45 days before an election.

House District 25 Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, thinks that is too long and is concerned about the costs it imposes on Virginia localities.

“We would accomplish what we need to in 14 days,” said Runion, who represents a portion of Augusta County.

Legislation signed in 2020 by Gov. Ralph Northam allowed early voting 45 days prior to an election. That legislation went into effect in the November 2020 elections.

Changes to early voting are among the issues the two-term General Assembly member hopes to address during the 2023 session, which begins on Jan. 11.

Runion also wants to tackle firearms transfers in Virginia. He wants to make changes to accommodate all Virginians.

“These transfers now require picture IDs,” he said. “Folks in our religious communities don’t have them. There are a couple of different ways to go.” He said potential options could include presenting a birth certificate rather than a picture identification. Character references might also be used.

“A clerk of court shared with me that a pastor can vouch for their identity,” Runion said.

Other issues on the table for the delegate in January include:

Reform of Virginia’s composite index. A funding formula used by the Virginia Department of Education to calculate education funding. The composite index estimates a locality’s ability to pay based on real property value, gross income and taxable retail sales. Runion said the composite index is a difficult measurement for rural Virginia counties and their school systems, citing Highland County and Bath County as examples. He said the index doesn’t really work in a small county that lacks industry or a tax base yet needs funding for a school system.

Better public education regarding Virginia’s move over law. A Virginia state law that pertains to a motorist traveling on four-lane highways that sees a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights. The vehicle can be a police vehicle, tow truck or other emergency vehicle. If possible, the motorist has to move to the adjacent lane or if not, drive with caution. A second offense under the law can result in a Class 1 misdemeanor conviction and/or $2,500 fine. Runion wants more information given to the public about the law. “It’s a matter of education and helping the motorist understand the safety aspect,” he said. Runion said insurance companies could help with education and with signs that would warn drivers about the responsibilities under the law. He said AAA could also provide educational resources.

Otherwise, Runion anticipates the 46-day session will include much time spent on the Virginia budget, including debate and vote on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax reform proposals.