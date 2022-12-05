Schola Cantorum Saturday concert first in three years

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Waynesboro community choral group known as Schola Cantorum was just days away from a concert.

There has been no live performance since that postponement. But on Saturday, Schola Cantorum will gather for its first concert in three years. The group will perform “An English Christmas” at 3 pm. Saturday at Waynesboro’s First Baptist Church on 301 South Wayne Ave.

Schola Cantorum President Judy Mosedale said the concert would feature Christmas songs arranged and composed by two English composers, John Rutter and David Willcocks. While the event will feature such traditional holiday fare as “Deck The Halls,” many of the songs will be more familiar to English listeners, according to Mosedale.

Mosedale said Schola Cantorum has been rehearsing for Saturday’s concert since October. ”These are not sung around here very much. This is an unusual concert of classic beautiful English carols,” she said.

Members of Schola Cantrorum are happy to end the long layoff.

“It is wonderful to sing again,” she said. Mosedale said Schola Cantorum Director Jeff Ryman has worked to get “our voices back in shape. Some of us had not sung since March 2020.” She said about 25 core members of Schola Cantorum would perform Saturday.

Saturday’s concert at First Baptist is free, but donations are appreciated. Mosedale said the event will be capped by a familiar song, Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Schola Cantorum has been active in Waynesboro for 25 years. Mosdale anticipates the next concert will follow in February or March of next year.