School board votes to make masks optional for all students, staff in Augusta County

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County School Board voted unanimously to make masks optional at all grade levels for both staff and students Thursday night at Wilson Memorial High School, which was met with cheers from the packed auditorium.
As areas around the state see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with many related to the delta variant, the Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, released guidance on July 21 that urged masks for all students and staff at elementary schools, regardless of vaccination status. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended universal masking in schools at every grade level.
The VDOE did not mandate the mask usage, and Augusta County opted to leave it up to individual students and staff. The only instance where county students are required to wear masks is on the school bus because of a federal mandate related to public transportation.
Wayne District representative Tim Swortzel made the motion to make face-coverings optional and North River representative Nicholas Collins seconded.
Although most of the discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting surrounded the VDOE model treatment of transgender students policies, Kristine Welcher spoke out against masks as a parent of children attending Stuarts Draft schools.
Welcher, a licensed nurse and mental health professional, said her child in pre-K came home from school last year with remnants of food, moisture and snot from being forced to wear a face-covering for eight hours. Welcher said the number of cases did not show a need for further mask mandates in schools as students return five days a week for in-person instruction.
“Over the summer, our children have been maskless,” Welcher said. “They have been in public places and taken place in social gatherings. They have thrived and remained healthy.”
Waynesboro Public Schools followed the VDH’s guidance and voted earlier this week to mandate masks for elementary students and staff. Augusta County School Board’s motion on Wednesday includes flexibility to alter its plans if case numbers change.