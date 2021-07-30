School board votes to make masks optional for all students, staff in Augusta County

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County School Board voted unanimously to make masks optional at all grade levels for both staff and students Thursday night at Wilson Memorial High School, which was met with cheers from the packed auditorium.

As areas around the state see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with many related to the delta variant, the Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, released guidance on July 21 that urged masks for all students and staff at elementary schools, regardless of vaccination status. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended universal masking in schools at every grade level.

The VDOE did not mandate the mask usage, and Augusta County opted to leave it up to individual students and staff. The only instance where county students are required to wear masks is on the school bus because of a federal mandate related to public transportation.

Wayne District representative Tim Swortzel made the motion to make face-coverings optional and North River representative Nicholas Collins seconded.

Although most of the discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting surrounded the VDOE model treatment of transgender students policies, Kristine Welcher spoke out against masks as a parent of children attending Stuarts Draft schools.