Second Food Truck Friday set for Waynesboro Public Library

The second Food Truck Friday is set for Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waynesboro Public Library.

Legacieats serves American and international cuisine and will be available during those hours.

During the food truck’s presence, Friends of the Library will be selling all sorts of books at 50 cents apiece.

The books available will range from gardening to history, politics, cooking and religion.

On Saturday, Friends of the Library will be selling books at reasonable prices from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waynesboro Farmers Market at Constitution Park.

All sales of books benefit the Waynesboro Public Library.