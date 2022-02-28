Sexual assault charges against Waynesboro man certified to grand jury

A judge Monday certified two sexual assault charges against a Waynesboro man.

The two felony charges of object sexual penetration against John M. Mohler, 45, will now be presented to a city grand jury for indictment on March 14.

Mohler was arrested on the two charges in December following a Waynesboro police investigation. He has been held without bail since.

During two separate hearings Monday, the alleged victims offered testimony about Mohler, who was an employee of Extreme Expressions, a Waynesboro business where tattoos and body piercing are done.

Supporting the victims both inside and outside Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court were members of Bikers Against Child Abuse. The Northern Virginia chapter attended the hearings. A member of BACA identified only as Boop, said “we are here to empower a child not to be abused.”

The group was contacted to appear at Monday’s hearings by the victim/witness coordinator for the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney, said Elysse Stolpe, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney handling Monday’s cases.

The initial hearing involving an 18-year-old adult, said she went to Extreme Expressions with a friend on Nov. 5 to get a tattoo. The tattoo was to be put on her left inner hip.

But the young woman told Judge Victor Santos that Mohler pulled down her underwear and put his hand and pinkie finger on her genitalia. He did so without her consent She said Mohler also made sexual comments.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Victor Santos ruled there was probable cause to present the case to a grand jury.

The second hearing involved an older teenage female and was closed. This case arose when the teen contacted police in November about a similar incident also happening at Extreme Expressions.

If Mohler is convicted of both charges of object sexual penetration, he faces a sentencing range of 5 years to life in prison on either charge, according to Stolpe.