Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hosts Picnic in the Park at Waynesboro's Ridgeview Park

Around 20 people gathered at Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park Saturday morning for the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center’s Picnic in the Park.

Attendees had the chance to fellowship with one another, participate in a yoga session led by instructor Uma White or take a walk through the park if they wanted.

Emily Sproul, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center’s executive director, said the idea for Picnic in the Park came about after the organization had to cancel its popular monthly potlucks last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sproul said the picnics are an easy way to meet people in the community and introduce them to the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, which is located in downtown Staunton.

The organization serves the LGBTQIA+ community through advocacy, education programs and safe spaces. They offer several peer-to-peer support groups and other resources for the community.

“A lot of what we try and do is just help connect the community in the area so folks know they aren’t alone,” said Shenandoah LGBTQ Center’s assistant director Jen Jones.

Every Sunday, Sproul offers virtual drop-in hours at 1 p.m. through Zoom to allow clients to hang out with one another during the pandemic.