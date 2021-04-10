Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hosts Picnic in the Park at Waynesboro's Ridgeview Park

Around 20 people gathered at Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park Saturday morning for the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center’s Picnic in the Park.
Attendees had the chance to fellowship with one another, participate in a yoga session led by instructor Uma White or take a walk through the park if they wanted.
Emily Sproul, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center’s executive director, said the idea for Picnic in the Park came about after the organization had to cancel its popular monthly potlucks last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sproul said the picnics are an easy way to meet people in the community and introduce them to the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, which is located in downtown Staunton.
The organization serves the LGBTQIA+ community through advocacy, education programs and safe spaces. They offer several peer-to-peer support groups and other resources for the community.
“A lot of what we try and do is just help connect the community in the area so folks know they aren’t alone,” said Shenandoah LGBTQ Center’s assistant director Jen Jones.
Every Sunday, Sproul offers virtual drop-in hours at 1 p.m. through Zoom to allow clients to hang out with one another during the pandemic.
The center also provides safer-sex education and supplies for the community. In addition to offering free condoms at each Picnic in the Park event, the center provides monthly testing for HIV and Hepatitis C in partnership with Harrisonburg’s Strength in Peers. They also have free condom delivery to those located within a 15-mile radius of the center, Jones said. Orders are delivered in a discreet paper bag for privacy.
Joanna Keller, who’s on the center’s programs committee, attended Saturday’s Picnic in the Park. She said the events are a great way to meet other transgender individuals.
“It’s a good place just to be and know that you can be who you are without any issues. No one’s going to question you, no one’s going to say ‘why do you do this or why do you do that,'” Keller said. “It works out really well.”
Keller also helps with the Community Clothing Closet, which provides clothing for transgender individuals in the community. In order to use the closet, you must be a client of the center who's attended drop-in hours, a support group or one of the center’s social events.
Nick Lavender, who’s been involved with the center for around a year now, agreed with Keller. Before getting involved with the center, Lavender felt isolated.
“If you don’t know where other similar people are, it’s hard to feel like [you're] part of a community,” Lavender said. “I’m hoping with time they can reach out and join Rockbridge County and make it an area-wide thing.”
The next Picnic in the Park event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 24 at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.
In addition to fellowship, Sproul said the picnics also provide a mental health boost and encourage people to get outside.
“We all have been cooped up for far too long and we haven’t had any social interactions, so to get outside and to have contact with other folks is just a good mental health boost for everybody,” Sproul said.
For more information about the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center and the services they offer, visit shenlgbtqcenter.org/ or find them on social media on Facebook or Instagram.