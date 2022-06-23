Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center puts spotlight on fostering pets

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst will join shelters nationwide Saturday for the National Foster Pet Open House.

The open house is set for 12 to 3 p.m. at the shelter at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst. The event will serve as an interactive meet and greet party for cats and dogs. Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County and had a lifesaving rate of 95.5 percent in 2021.

Erin Wiles, the dog kennel manager at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, said “fostering is vital to the continued lifesaving effort at SVASC. Simply put, every animal that leaves the shelter and enters into foster opens another kennel for an animal in need.” Since 2018, Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center said foster adoptions have taken in 1,266 cats and 517 dogs.

Wiles said the animal services center “is excited” to partner with Petco Love to take part in National Foster a Pet Month. National Foster a Pet Month is to increase participation in fostering. During the past 23 years, Petco Love has invested $330 million in lifesaving efforts and gotten 6.5 million pets adopted. The nonprofit Petco Love has made its mission to bring communities and pet families closer and stronger.

Susanne Kogut, the president of Petco Love, said fostering could greatly impact euthanasia of pets.

“Data tells us that if we could encourage 2 percent more of the 85 million pet-owning households to foster just one pet a year, we can eliminate preventable euthanasia and save the lives of 800,000 shelter animals at risk of euthanization in the U.S. annually,” she said.

Petco Love is holding a #MyFosterBreakup story contest during June that anyone who has fostered an animal through Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center can enter. Foster parents can enter to win by sharing their breakup letter from their foster pet on Instagram using the hashtag #MyFosterBreakup from June 1-30 and even win $10,000 in lifesaving funds for the organization they foster from.

