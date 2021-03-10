Shenandoah Valley Home Health to provide vaccines to homebound residents

STAUNTON — Homebound residents will soon have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership between Shenandoah Valley Home Health center and the Virginia Department of Health.

The home health center in Staunton is aiming to start distribution of vaccines to a roster of eligible residents within the next month. They will work with the VDH to determine a roster of their clients who will receive the vaccine, according to co-owner Ugo Soloman.

“We’re trying to access all of the homebound patients in our community who haven’t been able to get out,” Soloman said. “That’s where we’re coming in because most of our patients are homebound. We’re shooting for one of their nurses to be matched with one of our nurses to go over a certain roster of people that we identify for vaccines. We’re hoping the partnership between the two of us will let us get those folks taken care of.”

Shenandoah Valley Home Health is still fine-tuning the details and is in consistent communication with the health department to prepare for this upcoming opportunity. Which of the three approved vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson – they will receive is to be determined, but Soloman said they are expecting between 10-15 doses per day for their patients.

