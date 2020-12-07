Sheriff: Body found on Blue Ridge Parkway likely missing Staunton woman

A body found on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County is likely a Staunton woman who has been missing since October, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

ACSO investigators were notified Sunday about a motor vehicle accidents on the Parkway around mileposts 24 and 25. The vehicle is registered to Karen Koogler who has been listed as a missing person since her disappearance around Oct. 22 and 23.

She was last seen at her home on Oct. 21.

Koogler's vehicle was located over an embankment off of the parkway, the sheriff's office said. The accident appeared to have occurred some time ago by evidence located at the scene.

The sheriff's office previously said Koogler may have been driving her grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia tags.

The body of a deceased individual also was found at the scene. The body has been transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.