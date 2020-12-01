Shop local and support community journalism this holiday season

Since 1901, whether in print, online, or both, The News Virginian has been keeping Valley residents informed.
True, back then we were the Valley Virginian and only available in print. Over the past century, technology has changed. However, the mission for the newspaper — to tell the story of this community — has not.
In the community, discussion of The News Virginian often takes a quick turn to how fewer people are buying it. Although that's true, what isn't discussed is how digital readership is increasing for The News Virginian.
A lot of people nowadays are subscribing to newspapers because they’re worried about the direction of the country, whether it's politics or the pandemic.
But we offer a lot more than that.
Support Local Journalism
Our stories on hiking trails, including the new Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail in Crozet, have been popular over the summer and fall. Reporters Logan Bogert and Jaclyn Barton cover everything in Waynesboro, from education to shopping, entertainment to breaking news. Reporter Ben Craft covers events in Augusta County and, assuming high schools are allowed to play games, sports. Logan, Jaclyn and Ben sit through lots of meetings for city council, board of supervisors, school board and board of zoning appeals. They cover court cases and, soon, high school games. They do this to keep you informed on what is happening in the Valley.
If you rely on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC for your information, you will miss out on everything our community has to offer. Sure, you can continue getting some local news from free sources and social media, but that's not reliable. With the unpredictable times, wouldn't you prefer to have access to trustworthy, local news?
Over the weekend, Jaclyn covered Small Business Saturday, which began a decade ago to encourage shoppers to support small or local businesses during the holiday season. Now, more than ever, local businesses need support because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our advice during the holiday shopping season? Shop local.
Support our local businesses instead of sending your dollars out of the community. We're having a holiday special if you’re looking for a newsworthy gift for a friend or family member — or even yourself. Right now, you can get a digital-only subscription, which includes access to our e-edition, for five months for just $5. That's only $1 a month for unlimited access all day, every day. Of course, print-subscription offers are available as well. By subscribing, not only will you have access to local news, but you’ll also be funding good, community journalism.
If you wish to join the growing list of online News Virginian readers, simply go here.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
