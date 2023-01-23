Snow freezing rain, possible in Waynesboro on Wednesday

It could be a messy commute Wednesday in Waynesboro and the surrounding area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90 percent chance of precipitation. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kimes said precipitation late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning is a certainty.

“A lot of things would have to change not to get any precipitation,” he said. Kimes said while the weather will eventually change to rain later Wednesday, there could be snow initially followed by freezing rain.

“The worst case scenario is a couple of inches (of snow),” he said. “The best case is rain that comes in with above freezing temperatures.”

The VDOT Staunton District office is monitoring the forecast closely. VDOT Staunton Spokesman Ken Slack said area interstates and primary roads will be pretreated Tuesday afternoon in advance of the storm.

Slack said the 11-county Staunton District includes many areas of higher elevation “where it (precipitation) nay not turn to rain. That is a big part of planning,” he said.

Kimes said everybody in the area “will be getting bad weather” Wednesday, but he said the “mountains will get the worst of it.”

Thus far this winter, the Waynesboro area has received freezing rain on multiple occasions, but no true snow incident. That could change Wednesday.