Some area churches require reservations for Christmas Eve services, others not meeting at all

Attending a Christmas service with family is a tradition held by many, but those services will look different this year.
Although many area churches will not be hosting a Christmas Eve service, many are planning to provide a safe, in-person option for people to worship the birth of Jesus Christ.
At New Valley Church, located on Arch Avenue in downtown Waynesboro, this holiday season is its first opportunity to hold a Christmas Eve service, as they recently opened their church in January. Most of their time as a church has been navigating through the pandemic and they feel capable of providing a safe experience for guests, church officials said.
New Valley will be hosting a service at 5 p.m. Thursday, but guests are being asked to sign up on the church’s website avoid having too many people attend. Churchgoers will wear masks and the seats are set up to allow for social distancing. New Valley plans to place out individually wrapped cookies for attendees to enjoy, Lead Pastor K.J. Washington said.
“We want to create a welcoming environment for our first-time guests, and also people who call New Valley home,” Washington said. “We want them to be able to do it in a safe way and to be able to enjoy this season while celebrating the true meaning of it, which is Christ.”
Although Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is urging churches to go online, Washington hearkened back to the pandemic of 1918 to illustrate what churches are going through.
“I think there is something special to people being together while they are worshipping God,” Washington said. “It reminds me back to the Spanish Flu years ago, where the church had to adapt in those moments. Now we are in a contemporary example, where we have to navigate the situation in a caring manner. As a church, I think there is something very special about the people of God coming together and, if it is safe and possible, we should do that.”
At Bridge Christian Church in Fishersville there will not be a Christmas Eve service, but the church did host eight candlelight services the weekend of Dec. 12-14. Bridge initially planned for three candlelight services to go along with their four standard services but ended up converting every service to candlelight and adding an additional gathering to allow for social distancing.
Bridge’s special events director Stephanie Marshall said the church intended to hold all of the Christmas services at the Augusta Expo event center, but they determined it would be more difficult to set up safely there than to add services at their church building.
“We decided to move back in early December because of numbers and the amount of work it would take to build the same thing we already have at the church,” Marshall said. “So instead, we decided to add a fourth candlelight and changed all of our normal services to candlelight. And that is to help the volunteers so that they were not trying to do two services, they were doing one service eight times.”
All attendees followed safety guidelines, Marshall said. While they will not host a gathering Christmas Eve, Bridge meets as normal on Sunday, allowing families who might be weary of crowded Christmas Eve services the ability to attend church during this season.
Bridge allows for 130 people to register to attend services at bridgechristian.church, but that number allows for wiggle room in case new guests arrive who did not register.
“We don’t want to have to turn anyone away, so we thought about how to include them,” Marshall said.
Bridge also broadcasts services on YouTube.
As churches navigate through the pandemic along with everyone else, the focus is on maintaining their mission in a way that they feel comfortable with, and giving praise for their successes.
“We’re going to celebrate everything that God has done in this season,” Washington said. “He has brought so many people through so many things during this time. Being isolated kind of calls you to reevaluate yourself, and you learn more things about yourself. You learn how you need to grow, how you need to advance and just be a more faithful worshipper of God. We’ve seen so many stories of a life-transformation, even throughout a year that has been marked by so many unknowns.”