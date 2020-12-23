Some area churches require reservations for Christmas Eve services, others not meeting at all

“I think there is something special to people being together while they are worshipping God,” Washington said. “It reminds me back to the Spanish Flu years ago, where the church had to adapt in those moments. Now we are in a contemporary example, where we have to navigate the situation in a caring manner. As a church, I think there is something very special about the people of God coming together and, if it is safe and possible, we should do that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Bridge Christian Church in Fishersville there will not be a Christmas Eve service, but the church did host eight candlelight services the weekend of Dec. 12-14. Bridge initially planned for three candlelight services to go along with their four standard services but ended up converting every service to candlelight and adding an additional gathering to allow for social distancing.

Bridge’s special events director Stephanie Marshall said the church intended to hold all of the Christmas services at the Augusta Expo event center, but they determined it would be more difficult to set up safely there than to add services at their church building.