Some Augusta County School Board members voice support for mask mandate ending in January

VERONA — While mask mandates were not an official item on the agenda at Thursday’s Augusta County School Board meeting, a pair of members offered their optimism that the mandate may soon come to an end following the results of Tuesday’s election.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin prevailed over former governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s statewide election. Youngkin has consistently voiced his opposition to mask mandates in schools and promised to end them when he takes office in January.
“With today’s student mask mandate announcement, Ralph Northam, Terry McAuliffe, and Richmond liberals have made clear that they will stop at nothing to impose their will and take away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for our kids,” Youngkin wrote in an Aug. 12 press release. “Make no mistake about it, this mask mandate is the first step towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.”
Nick Astarb, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Pastures District seat on the school board, asked the board on Thursday to revoke the mandate currently in schools for all students and teachers, citing lowering case numbers and inevitable legislation from the upcoming governor.
Astarb compared the mandates to unjust laws that preceded the American Revolutionary War.
“I know it’s difficult for you. I know in your hearts, and in your minds, you know what’s right,” Astarb said. “Do you follow the law, or do you make Augusta County the shining star? The first house of cards to tumble by us saying ‘we’re not going to do this; this law is unjust.’”
North River representative Nicholas Collins vocalized his opposition to the mandate at the board’s Aug. 5 meeting, when they were forced to reverse course on a decision made just a week before making masks optional at all grade levels for students and teachers. However, Collins repeatedly stated he would not support breaking the law and going against the mandate.
“I’ve been pretty excited about what happened this week with the elections in Richmond,” Collins said. “All I’m hoping for is balance. In the last couple of years, there’s been a lot of things that have been shoved down our throats … I think Mr. Astarb is exactly right. I’m thinking that pretty early in the governor taking over his position, I think he will lift the mask mandate. I will support it at that time. I’m looking forward to that day.”
Pastures representative Dr. John Ocheltree did not expand upon Collins’ statements but simply said he echoed them.