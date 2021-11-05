Some Augusta County School Board members voice support for mask mandate ending in January

VERONA — While mask mandates were not an official item on the agenda at Thursday’s Augusta County School Board meeting, a pair of members offered their optimism that the mandate may soon come to an end following the results of Tuesday’s election.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin prevailed over former governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s statewide election. Youngkin has consistently voiced his opposition to mask mandates in schools and promised to end them when he takes office in January.

“With today’s student mask mandate announcement, Ralph Northam, Terry McAuliffe, and Richmond liberals have made clear that they will stop at nothing to impose their will and take away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for our kids,” Youngkin wrote in an Aug. 12 press release. “Make no mistake about it, this mask mandate is the first step towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.”

Nick Astarb, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Pastures District seat on the school board, asked the board on Thursday to revoke the mandate currently in schools for all students and teachers, citing lowering case numbers and inevitable legislation from the upcoming governor.

Astarb compared the mandates to unjust laws that preceded the American Revolutionary War.