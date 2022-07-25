Some relief from muggy summer weather expected on Tuesday

After a blistering weekend of soaring temperatures and humidity, some lower temperatures will come Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the high temperature in Waynesboro should only be 83 Tuesday. And there is a strong chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

But while the temperature math is lower, you won’t feel much relief if you are outside, according to Brian Wimer, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College, Pa.

“It will not be as oppressive, but there will not be real relief from the summertime weather,” he said. Wimer said it should be cloudy both Tuesday and Wednesday, and there is a good chance of some showers and thunderstorms on both days.

“Some showers and thunderstorms will limit the amount of sunshine,” he said. But if you are planning to be outside Tuesday and Wednesday, Wimer advises taking the same precautions as the past week.

“It is still warm enough to hydrate and you need to take breaks,” he said.

Temperatures are projected to remain in the 80s for the remainder of the week, and even could fall to a high of 79 on Sunday.

Wimer said a cold front coming from the northwest could bring a break in the summer humidity by the weekend.

That cold front is expected on Friday, and could cool off the summer humidity on Saturday.