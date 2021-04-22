Stable Craft Brewing marks Earth Day by launching 'zero-waste' initiative

Stable Craft Brewing spent Earth Day by stepping into uncharted territory.

The business held a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate the launch of the first zero-waste initiative on the east coast by a brewery.

Officials from around the Shenandoah Valley, as well as a representative from Sen. Mark Warner’s office, gathered to attend the event and hear proclamations from Warner and Gov. Ralph Northam about the brewery’s initiative.

The brewery will use an innovative onsite bokashi composting program to cut down on over five-and-a-half tons of waste, according to owner Craig Nargi. Bokashi originated in Asian cultures and involves using fermentation to break down food scraps in less than half the time of conventional methods.

“The end product is a natural liquid fertilizer that greatly increases the population of beneficial microbes that add valuable nutrients to the compost and helps improve the health of soil and plants,” Nargi said.

All food scraps will go straight into bokashi from now on, Nargi said. Stable Craft will utilize the bokashi, compost and compost tea will be used in its organic herb garden and incorporated into food and catering menus by Executive Chef Stephan Klein.

