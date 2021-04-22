Stable Craft Brewing marks Earth Day by launching 'zero-waste' initiative

Stable Craft Brewing spent Earth Day by stepping into uncharted territory.
The business held a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate the launch of the first zero-waste initiative on the east coast by a brewery.
Officials from around the Shenandoah Valley, as well as a representative from Sen. Mark Warner’s office, gathered to attend the event and hear proclamations from Warner and Gov. Ralph Northam about the brewery’s initiative.
The brewery will use an innovative onsite bokashi composting program to cut down on over five-and-a-half tons of waste, according to owner Craig Nargi. Bokashi originated in Asian cultures and involves using fermentation to break down food scraps in less than half the time of conventional methods.
“The end product is a natural liquid fertilizer that greatly increases the population of beneficial microbes that add valuable nutrients to the compost and helps improve the health of soil and plants,” Nargi said.
All food scraps will go straight into bokashi from now on, Nargi said. Stable Craft will utilize the bokashi, compost and compost tea will be used in its organic herb garden and incorporated into food and catering menus by Executive Chef Stephan Klein.
“The bokashi process is taking all the byproduct that we can’t do anything with,” Nargi said. “No matter how creative you are, you can’t use everything. When we’re scraping plates from our dining room, all of this stuff will be hitting our bokashi process. Five-and-a-half tons is a lot of weight.”
The initiative is designed to continue shrinking the environmental footprint of the brewery, which already takes several steps to ensure that all practices within the organization are sustainable.
“We grow our own hops, utilize the brewing wastewater to water our hops, and co-op with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle,” Nargi said. “We’ve planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. We have our own chickens for eggs and grow our own herbs. For watering landscaping, we capture rainwater from our roof system funneling it back into a holding pond.”
Isaac Sarver serves as Warner’s regional director and attended the event to read a letter of support from the senator.
“I’ve no doubt this initiative will make a positive impact on the environment. Your business will serve as a model and I commend you for your leadership,” Warner wrote.
Gov. Northam wrote similar statements in his letter, recognizing Stable Craft Brewery for their efforts to improve environmental health and their local community.
“Stable Craft Brewing has successfully continued their innovative and exemplary efforts to improve not only Virginia’s environment, but they have also demonstrated measurable environmental, economic, and social benefits,” Northam wrote in his proclamation. “We are honored to recognize Stable Craft brewing as the first brewery on the east coast to launch a zero-waste initiative.”