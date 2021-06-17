Police: Troopers fatally shoot wanted Buckingham man after chase

State troopers fatally shot a man wanted for several felony charges after a pursuit along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, officials said.
According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, Kendall A. Jamerson, 35, of Dillwyn, was shot and killed by state troopers following a pursuit Wednesday.
News outlets reported that the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office asked state police Wednesday for help catching Jamerson, who was wanted on 10 felony warrants, three misdemeanor charges and a protective order by Buckingham County.
Troopers found Jamerson in a Chevrolet Tahoe with a female passenger in a Waynesboro parking lot. When troopers approached, he drove off, hitting a trooper's vehicle, according to the release.
Troopers pursued Jamerson through Waynesboro into Augusta County and onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. Jamerson eventually drove onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County, where he jumped out and the Tahoe went into a ditch, police said.
Troopers engaged Jamerson, who police said was armed, and shot him. Troopers administered CPR until rescue crews arrived, but he died on the scene. Jamerson's remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification.
Neither the state troopers nor the female passenger were injured in the incident, though, according to the release, the female did receive medical treatment for injuries she sustained from Jamerson earlier in the day.
The troopers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and internal administrative investigation. Once the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office concludes its investigation, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the local commonwealth's attorney for review and final adjudication of the matter.