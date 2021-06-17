Police: Troopers fatally shoot wanted Buckingham man after chase

State troopers fatally shot a man wanted for several felony charges after a pursuit along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, officials said.

According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, Kendall A. Jamerson, 35, of Dillwyn, was shot and killed by state troopers following a pursuit Wednesday.

News outlets reported that the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office asked state police Wednesday for help catching Jamerson, who was wanted on 10 felony warrants, three misdemeanor charges and a protective order by Buckingham County.

Troopers found Jamerson in a Chevrolet Tahoe with a female passenger in a Waynesboro parking lot. When troopers approached, he drove off, hitting a trooper's vehicle, according to the release.

Troopers pursued Jamerson through Waynesboro into Augusta County and onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. Jamerson eventually drove onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County, where he jumped out and the Tahoe went into a ditch, police said.

Troopers engaged Jamerson, who police said was armed, and shot him. Troopers administered CPR until rescue crews arrived, but he died on the scene. Jamerson's remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification.