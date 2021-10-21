In-person early voting continues in Waynesboro, Augusta County

Late Wednesday afternoon was an ideal time for Patrick and Sandra Brady to vote early inside the Thomas L. Gorsuch building in downtown Waynesboro.
The low 70 degree temperature mixed with bright warm sunshine and lower humidity was just one of the reasons why the married couple decided to get out of the house and submit their ballots inside the registrar’s office.
“There’s no rain, no snow and it’s not cold,” Sandra Brady said.
Another good thing about early voting is you don’t have to stand in line, said Patrick Brady, who moved to Waynesboro with his wife 11 years ago from western Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh.
“We can come in, you’re not standing out in the weather if it’s colder, and there’s less likely of being a larger group of people,” he said.
In addition to the reduced waiting time, Patrick Brady said since he and Sandra are seniors, neither like to be around many people with COVID still lingering around, despite that both him and Sandra are vaccinated.
Wednesday marked the second time the pair voted early in an election, with last year’s general election being their first experience, he said.
The Brady’s said they voted in-person during both the 2016 and 2017 elections.
“Oh lord, we stood in line forever,” said Sandra Brady, recalling her voting experience in 2016.
As for what motivations led her to vote this fall, Sandra Brady said there were a few people she would like to see stay in office or get in office.
“And my vote counts,” she said. “I want it in there.”
Her husband agreed.
“It’s just something we’ve always done,” Patrick Brady said. “Ever since we’ve been old enough to vote, unless we were sick or something or my wife was having a baby, we voted. We’ve always voted — in the primary and the general election.”
In Waynesboro, 966 people have voted early in-person as of Wednesday afternoon, said Debbie Wilson, an assistant at the Office of the Registrar in Waynesboro.
More than 1,000 ballots have been mailed out to Waynesboro residents, but it’s unclear exactly how many will come back by Election Day, she said.
In Augusta County, 3,885 in-person votes have been cast as of Wednesday afternoon, said Augusta County director of elections Connie Evans.
Citing changes to voting laws since the last election cycle such as no longer needing to provide an excuse for early or absentee voting , Evans said there isn’t a comparison to how many early votes have been cast in this year’s elections versus 2017.