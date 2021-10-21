In-person early voting continues in Waynesboro, Augusta County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Oh lord, we stood in line forever,” said Sandra Brady, recalling her voting experience in 2016.

As for what motivations led her to vote this fall, Sandra Brady said there were a few people she would like to see stay in office or get in office.

“And my vote counts,” she said. “I want it in there.”

Her husband agreed.

“It’s just something we’ve always done,” Patrick Brady said. “Ever since we’ve been old enough to vote, unless we were sick or something or my wife was having a baby, we voted. We’ve always voted — in the primary and the general election.”

In Waynesboro, 966 people have voted early in-person as of Wednesday afternoon, said Debbie Wilson, an assistant at the Office of the Registrar in Waynesboro.

More than 1,000 ballots have been mailed out to Waynesboro residents, but it’s unclear exactly how many will come back by Election Day, she said.

In Augusta County, 3,885 in-person votes have been cast as of Wednesday afternoon, said Augusta County director of elections Connie Evans.