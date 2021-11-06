Warner talks infrastructure funding while touring section of Waynesboro High School built in the 1970s in need of renovations

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., visited Waynesboro and Verona on Friday to discuss funding infrastructure projects at small, rural schools and food insecurity among the poor and elderly.
At the Waynesboro High School auditorium where his visit began, Warner partook in a discussion on rural and small school infrastructure.
Warner then toured a section of the high school that was built in the 1970s and is in need of renovations, which might be paid for with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress in March to aid in the economic recovery and emergency response to COVID-19.
"We have gotten money that can be used for infrastructure," said Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services for Waynesboro Public Schools.
However, most of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act is earmmarked for heating and air upgrades, not renovations to the section of the high school built in the 1970s, he said.
"There is infrastructure work that is being done related to the COVID money the school has received primarily that's been surrounding heating and air upgrades," Barber said.
While touring the section the school built in the 1970s, Waynesboro Public School Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell showed Warner specific areas needing to be repaired or updated.
“You can see the history of the school architecture in the tile as you walk through,” Cassell said at one point during the tour.
Warner said parts of Waynesboro High School reminded him of his years as a student in his teens.
"This high school looks like parts of the high school I went to," Warner said during the tour. "It’s old, it needs refurbishing."
Waynesboro school officials plan on eventually tearing down the portions constructed in the 1970s and replacing it with an athletic facility, Cassell said.
“We just completed a renovation of the 1930s and 50s and we’re really proud of that," he said.
Warner said he was impressed.
“I saw the parts that had been renovated and they were world class," said Warner, adding he wants the high school to get needed upgrades. "One of the things that struck me as well was if these kids don’t have access to the high speed internet broadband both at school and at home they’re not going to be able to be educated on a competitive basis."
While visiting the high school, Warner discussed the infrastructure bills that are on the Congress floor. Although the original bills included $100 billon dedicated to school construction and renovation, that is no longer the case, he said. However, Waynesboro could possibly get additional funds if the new infrastructure bills are passed.
“Some of the sausage-making this last nine months has been as frustrating and confusing and wacky as anything I’ve seen," Warner said of the infrastructure bills. "That being said, I do think there will be some good things coming."
Barber said Warner visiting Waynesboro High School helps shed a light on the needed upgrades and renovations.
"His visit and his profile raises awareness of the challenges that so many school divisions are facing when it comes to their facilities," Barber said. "I think the visit helps let our community and our legislator know that we have needs related to infrastructure in Waynesboro and that our students, we believe, deserve better than what we are able to offer them now."
After visiting Waynesboro High School, Warner traveled to Verona to visit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank where he met with local leaders to discuss food security for the impoverished, especially the elderly and young. He was also led on a tour of the facility by Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee.
One thing the senator said he learned after the discussion and tour of the food bank was how difficult it is to get meals to children in need on a regular basis because their parents' financial needs change month to month.
"It just may be better to give all the kids the access to food,” Warner said.