Warner talks infrastructure funding while touring section of Waynesboro High School built in the 1970s in need of renovations

“Some of the sausage-making this last nine months has been as frustrating and confusing and wacky as anything I’ve seen," Warner said of the infrastructure bills. "That being said, I do think there will be some good things coming."

Barber said Warner visiting Waynesboro High School helps shed a light on the needed upgrades and renovations.

"His visit and his profile raises awareness of the challenges that so many school divisions are facing when it comes to their facilities," Barber said. "I think the visit helps let our community and our legislator know that we have needs related to infrastructure in Waynesboro and that our students, we believe, deserve better than what we are able to offer them now."

After visiting Waynesboro High School, Warner traveled to Verona to visit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank where he met with local leaders to discuss food security for the impoverished, especially the elderly and young. He was also led on a tour of the facility by Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee.

One thing the senator said he learned after the discussion and tour of the food bank was how difficult it is to get meals to children in need on a regular basis because their parents' financial needs change month to month.