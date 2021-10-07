Madeleine Albright discusses democracy at Bridgewater College

“The other [characteristics] is that the leader thinks he’s above the law, the press is seen as an enemy and there is no discussion among various groups,” Albright said.

The best quote she could find to depict fascism from Mussolini was, “If you pluck a chicken one feather at a time, nobody notices.”

“That is what makes me a worried optimist,” Albright said. “That what one has to do is talk about the characteristics and point out what feathers are being plucked and what is happening in terms of undermining the system.”

Albright said she thinks it’s important to spend time talking with those you disagree with and think before labelling them as scapegoats.

“I think we need to respect those that have different views and listen and try to figure out what is motivating them,” she said.

The former U.N. ambassador additionally said she thinks misinformation is a problem in the U.S. and people need to do better at learning the facts.

“The role of information and where it comes from is absolutely essential for democracy,” Albright said, adding “democracy is not a spectator sport.”