Over 100,000 sign petition to pardon man jailed in Augusta Correctional Center

In 2009, 16-year-old Coker Nicholas Robinson received a 33-year minimum sentence for his role in a Richmond robbery the year before. A decade later, more than 100,000 people have signed a petition to ask for a second chance for Robinson.

On Dec. 12, 2008, Robinson, referred to by his family as Nick, participated in a robbery in Richmond with several other adults at a party he attended. The group did brandish firearms, but no one was injured in the robbery.

Robinson was convicted on April 15, 2009, of seven felony robbery charges and seven felony use of firearms charges, for a total of 68 years with a 33-year minimum sentence, according to Richmond City Circuit Court records.

Robinson, now 27, is serving out his sentence at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville, where he will remain until he is nearly 50 years old.

Cory Robinson, who was only 13 in 2008, has taken up the fight to get his older brother pardoned.

“It’s not just family or friends, a lot of people believe in him,” Cory Robinson said. “He’s a person that does not worry about himself and tries to help others. He’ll always be willing to help another person even though his situation is worse. He would never put that on anybody else.”

