Trucking on: How truckers are battling historic labor shortage

The number of heavy, or CDL-licensed, tractor-trailer drivers decreased from 43,620 in May 2019 to 42,120 in May 2020 (down 3.4%) while the number of light truck drivers increased from 20,970 to 21,850 during that same time period (up 4.2%), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pickup and delivery drivers fall into the light truck driver category.

Bennett warned that Virginia is short of the amount of heavy truck drivers needed to meet demand from consumers.

“We’ve got a demographic problem in the industry,” Bennett said. “The average age is older than the general workforce and a lot of those folks are retiring.”

Under federal law, a driver has to be at least 21 to drive outside of the state where they hold a commercial driver's license. Large trucking companies in Virginia like Old Dominion Freight Line have routes reaching from Anchorage, Alaska to Miami. The inability to travel over state lines makes drivers under 21 less valuable.

“A 19 year old can drive a tractor trailer from Norfolk, Virginia all the way to Bristol, Virginia,” Bennett said. “But once he gets to Bristol he cannot drive that tractor trailer over state lines into Bristol, Tennessee.”