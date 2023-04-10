The Virginia Museum of Natural History in downtown Waynesboro is still a few years away, but is closer to reality than ever before.

Virginia state government officials and the city of Waynesboro met Monday to discuss the city’s transfer of land for the future museum. The approximately 2.5 acres in land the city is conveying to the commonwealth will be used to build the 28,000-square-foot VMNH branch in what is now the city’s Advance parking lot downtown.

Virginia Museum of Natural History Executive Director Joe Keiper said the land is part of a $1 million donation from the city for the project. On hand with Keiper Monday to tour the site was Brendan Ahearn, the transaction manager of owned property for the Bureau of Real Estate Services. The bureau is under Virginia’s Department of General Services. The major holdup for the project is final funding of the $19 million construction cost. That approval could come next year from the Virginia General Assembly, and could lead to the museum’s construction and opening by 2026.

But the museum likely would never have happened if not for the local Center for Coldwaters Restoration, a group of private volunteers that has sought to bring natural resource-based economic development to Waynesboro.

CCR President Len Poulin said the organization broached the idea of a Blue Ridge Interpretive Center to the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville a decade ago. CCR also talked to the city of Waynesboro and local legislators about bringing a campus of VMNH to the city.

“It was a perfect marriage,” Poulin said. “We are helping to enhance their mission (VMNH) and our mission.”

Poulin said the work of CCR shows that citizens can effect change without government. “Not everything has to happen from government,” he said. “Community service-minded citizens can make a difference and drive the future of our community.”

Keiper credited the city, area state legislators and CCR for bringing the project along.

Of the Center for Coldwaters Restoration, Keiper said “they have always been there to help us. They have opened doors and raised funds and talked to elected officials.”

Keiper also spoke of how the future museum campus can be used for activities beyond education and viewing of exhibits. He said the museum could also serve as a weekend place for weddings, reunions and other social activities. Similar uses have been done at the VMNH main campus in Martinsville.