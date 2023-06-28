CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport canceled at least six flights Tuesday evening from Atlanta, Washington and New York. Other flights were delayed, with two flights diverted to Richmond earlier in the day.

It’s the latest episode in what’s become a series of unfortunate events for those traveling by air, after severe storms and air traffic staffing shortages over the weekend. Hundreds of flights at New York-area airports were delayed or canceled Tuesday due to severe thunderstorms, according to data from FlightAware.

Thousands more passengers were affected over the weekend due to “FAA staffing issues,” according to a United Airlines memo sent to employees obtained by The Daily Progress.

“I’m also frustrated that the FAA frankly failed us this weekend,” United Airlines CEO Kirby Scott wrote in the memo. “We estimate that over 150,000 customers on United alone were impacted this weekend because of FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage traffic.”

“The FAA reduced the arrival rates by 40% and the departure rates by 75%” on Saturday, Scott wrote. “That is almost certainly a reflection of understaffing/lower experience at the FAA. It led to massive delays, cancellations, diversions, as well as crews and aircraft out of position. And that put everyone behind the eight ball when weather actually did hit on Sunday and was further compounded by FAA staffing shortages Sunday evening.”

“The FAA is working to create a robust pipeline of skilled and diverse professionals coming into the aviation workforce,” according to a statement from the FAA. “The agency is also taking action to reduce the air traffic controller training backlog that COVID created.”

Two flights heading into CHO, an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, and a Delta Airlines flight coming in from Atlanta, were diverted to Richmond earlier Tuesday.

The flight from Atlanta landed in Richmond around noon, while the flight from Charlotte landed at 1 p.m., 38 minutes later than scheduled.

“It’s not just our airport,” Stewart Keys, marketing specialist at CHO, told The Daily Progress. Flights were delayed and redirected into D.C. airports and throughout the mid-Atlantic on Sunday due to communications and radar issues.

Keys told The Daily Progress there is a “frequency” issue in Northern Virginia, and airlines are currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address the issues.

“We’re trying our best to collect as much information as we can to see if there’s anything that [CHO] can do,” Keys said.

Jonathan Gardner, one of more than two dozen passengers on the flight from Charlotte, told The Daily Progress the flight was initially delayed because of a “frequency issue” all the way to Charlottesville. He said passengers were informed of a radar breakdown that was causing issues at the airport that made it unsafe to fly into Charlottesville.

“They made it sound like it was a total stop on the Charlottesville airport,” he said.

Gardner described the passengers landing in Richmond Tuesday as “surly” as they deplaned with their luggage and began the wait for a 2:30 p.m. shuttle bus to carry them to their final destination in Charlottesville.

Passengers on the Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta reported waiting on the tarmac three hours after landing in Richmond, and said at the time they had not been offered a shuttle to Charlottesville.