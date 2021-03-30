Staunton awarded grant to help renovate Dixie Theatre

STAUNTON — The historic Dixie Theatre is one step closer to being repurposed into a community cultural center following a $50,000 grant given to the City of Staunton to aid in the renovation of the site.
The Arcadia Project, a local nonprofit, took over control of the the long-closed theatre from the Staunton Performing Arts Center and seeks to renovate the Dixie Theatre and the adjacent Arcadia building on E. Beverley Street. The city received the grant through Virginia Brownfields Assistance Funds to benefit the project.
The grant will support the remediation of asbestos-containing materials and demolition at the theatre, with funding from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
“This support from our partners at VEDP allows our community to continue to invest in its cultural assets while working to bring a wonderful historical structure back to life,” Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes said. “We are thrilled to see this project coming to fruition in Staunton.”
Following the remediation, the nonprofit’s board and volunteers will begin the process of transforming the theatre, which closed its doors in July 2014, into an educational and entertainment center to connect people through culture, according to a release from the organization.
“We are excited about the potential for the revitalization of this property and feel this is a significant award in helping propel this project forward,” said John Loftus, manager of Sites and Buildings Research at VEDP.
The redevelopment will create four spaces including a movie theater and lecture hall, an event space that will host conferences and live performances, two digital media classrooms and a small specialty food café.
“This former movie theater contains the necessary infrastructure for a community cultural center, and when completed, will provide needed space for Staunton’s lively creative arts scene,” said Pamela Mason Wagner, who founded the Arcadia Project along with her husband Thomas Wagner.
Further renovations will begin once the interior has been completely remediated. The organization will focus on the lobby and bathrooms first, and then shift its focus to the auditoriums and support spaces.
The grant required a local dollar-for-dollar match, which the Arcadia Project exceeded with $95,000 of their own.
The nonprofit will continue to fundraise throughout 2021 but will provide programming in partnerships with other local organizations, including the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Visulite Cinemas. These programs will give residents a feel for what the cultural center will be like upon opening.
More information about the Arcadia Project, and links to donate to the project, can be found on their website thearcadiaproject.org.