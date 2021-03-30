Staunton awarded grant to help renovate Dixie Theatre

STAUNTON — The historic Dixie Theatre is one step closer to being repurposed into a community cultural center following a $50,000 grant given to the City of Staunton to aid in the renovation of the site.

The Arcadia Project, a local nonprofit, took over control of the the long-closed theatre from the Staunton Performing Arts Center and seeks to renovate the Dixie Theatre and the adjacent Arcadia building on E. Beverley Street. The city received the grant through Virginia Brownfields Assistance Funds to benefit the project.

The grant will support the remediation of asbestos-containing materials and demolition at the theatre, with funding from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“This support from our partners at VEDP allows our community to continue to invest in its cultural assets while working to bring a wonderful historical structure back to life,” Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes said. “We are thrilled to see this project coming to fruition in Staunton.”

Following the remediation, the nonprofit’s board and volunteers will begin the process of transforming the theatre, which closed its doors in July 2014, into an educational and entertainment center to connect people through culture, according to a release from the organization.

