Staunton City Council votes to delay decision on Augusta County Courthouse until after new referendum

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Let Augusta County decide what they want to do, whether they’ll vote it up or vote it down, and then we’ll decide what we want to do,” councilman Stephen Claffey said. “But we certainly don’t want to go out here and support their changing the referendum if it’s not going to do us any good. We don’t have any opportunity to analyze these buildings and see what the nets costs are going to be for us.”

Some council members offered their doubts that Augusta County would hand over the existing facilities at no cost if Staunton did not sign the memorandum, with councilman Terry Holmes saying, “they pretty much gave us an ultimatum, either take it or leave it.”

Robertson said he felt the council was making a “big mistake.”

“We’re talking about that if it passes, we’re going to get those buildings. I honestly don’t think we are because we’re going to tick the county off so bad that they’re going to tell us to take a hike,” Robertson said. “Then I worry about that beautiful 1901 historic courthouse sitting there and rotting in four or five or six years.”