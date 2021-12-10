Staunton City Council votes to delay decision on Augusta County Courthouse until after new referendum

STAUNTON — A day after Augusta County voted to seek a new referendum on a move of the county's courthouse to Verona, the Staunton City Council voted to delay a decision on whether to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the county to support the move until Nov. 10, 2022 — two days after election day, when the proposed referendum will occur.
The proposed memorandum stated Augusta County and Staunton would support legislation in the Virginia General Assembly’s 2022 session that allows the county to perform another referendum vote in November, four years early after a failed 2016 attempt.
As a result of supporting the memorandum, Staunton would receive the existing Augusta County Courthouse facilities at no cost upon completion of the new courthouse in Verona.
However, the memorandum lists several obligations the City of Staunton must uphold, including adopting a resolution supporting the referendum and signing the agreement on Thursday, which they opted not to do.
The council voted 6-1 to postpone the decision, with vice mayor Mark Robertson as the only dissenter. Those opposed cited a lack of time to perform feasibility studies on the buildings to understand what Staunton is taking on and for the localities to hold public hearings.
“Let Augusta County decide what they want to do, whether they’ll vote it up or vote it down, and then we’ll decide what we want to do,” councilman Stephen Claffey said. “But we certainly don’t want to go out here and support their changing the referendum if it’s not going to do us any good. We don’t have any opportunity to analyze these buildings and see what the nets costs are going to be for us.”
Some council members offered their doubts that Augusta County would hand over the existing facilities at no cost if Staunton did not sign the memorandum, with councilman Terry Holmes saying, “they pretty much gave us an ultimatum, either take it or leave it.”
Robertson said he felt the council was making a “big mistake.”
“We’re talking about that if it passes, we’re going to get those buildings. I honestly don’t think we are because we’re going to tick the county off so bad that they’re going to tell us to take a hike,” Robertson said. “Then I worry about that beautiful 1901 historic courthouse sitting there and rotting in four or five or six years.”
Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, attended an earlier portion of Thursday night’s council meeting to look over the city’s legislative priorities and was asked about his opinion on the courthouse.
Avoli argued the issues were too great at the Staunton facility to avoid moving the courthouse to Verona. Avoli said he will support the legislation in the General Assembly regardless of whether the Staunton City Council stands behind the plan and indicated that Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, would do the same in the Senate of Virginia.
“Let me make it perfectly clear, this courthouse is county property that sits in city limits. This is Augusta County’s call, not the City of Staunton’s call,” Avoli said.