Staunton Mall and Mill Place Commerce Park rezoned by board of supervisors

VERONA — After the recommendation from the planning commission earlier this month, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to rezone almost 14-acres of the Staunton Mall to allow for apartments. The board also voted to amend the uses of Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona.
Staunton Mall’s new owner, Staunton EM 2 LLC, will use 13.8 acres on the backside of the mall for multi-family residential development. The main entrance into the apartments will be on Frontier Drive, with a secondary entrance on Barterbrook Road.
Some Staunton residents came out to speak against the rezoning. They raised concerns about an increase in traffic along Barterbrook Road and disruptions from new neighbors. Nancy Young voiced past issues with people coming onto her property as a potential negative of added apartments.
“If you’re talking about multi-family, there’s going to be kids,” she said. “Those kids are going to be all over the place. If there’s no fence they’re going to be down on our properties. We’ve already had that problem. They come through and they turn on the back spigots and leave them. I don’t think any of you would like that.”
Ray Burkholder, of Balzer and Associates, said the concerns of added traffic were understandable but the issue needs to be looked at from both sides as the new residents of the apartment would like to have access to the nearby businesses.
“We will try to direct traffic so that it isn’t coming onto properties,” Burkholder said. “We don’t want to prevent other traffic from getting through us to other businesses.”
As far as traffic from vehicles, the Virginia Department of Transportation said the increase in traffic would be less than if the mall was rezoned to business, Burkholder said.
No developmental plans have been created yet, as the rezoning request was the first step in the process for the apartments. It will now move forward to be worked on by staff, VDOT, the fire department and several other safety agencies in a process that will take several months, according to Burkholder.
Butch Wells, the supervisor of Beverley Manor where the mall is located, made the motion to approve the rezoning, which was followed by a unanimous vote. Wayne Magisterial supervisor Scott Seaton said he thought the change was for the best.
“When my family came to the area, the mall was a place to shop and eat pizza, but it hasn’t been that for a long time,” Seaton said. “I think this is something better overall for the area, and even the neighbors.”
The 371-acre Mill Place Commerce Park’s concept plan was adjusted by a 7-0 vote to shift away from residential, office or warehouse uses in favor of large-scale manufacturing and research and development.
The amended plan allows for all three areas of the park to allow general industrial uses greater than 50,000 square feet.
Under the new plan, warehouses are permitted by-right if they are a necessary accessory to your business and by special-use permit if they are not. This change was recommended by the planning commission earlier this month, as the original plan prohibited warehouses altogether.
Some specific permitted uses that were added to the plan include a hotel or conference center, daycare facilities, call centers and museums.
Frank Root rents out portions of the commerce park and while he appreciated the easing of restrictions on warehouses, he took issues with the overall direction the park was going.
“The overall idea of the rezoning makes the park more restrictive and harder to market,” Root said. “I’d like to see the park much more marketable and much more full, and I think we’re going in the wrong direction.”
Wells once again made the motion to approve, and after a short discussion on warehouse rights, the board voted unanimously in favor of the amendments.