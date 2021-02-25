Staunton Mall and Mill Place Commerce Park rezoned by board of supervisors

“We will try to direct traffic so that it isn’t coming onto properties,” Burkholder said. “We don’t want to prevent other traffic from getting through us to other businesses.”

As far as traffic from vehicles, the Virginia Department of Transportation said the increase in traffic would be less than if the mall was rezoned to business, Burkholder said.

No developmental plans have been created yet, as the rezoning request was the first step in the process for the apartments. It will now move forward to be worked on by staff, VDOT, the fire department and several other safety agencies in a process that will take several months, according to Burkholder.

Butch Wells, the supervisor of Beverley Manor where the mall is located, made the motion to approve the rezoning, which was followed by a unanimous vote. Wayne Magisterial supervisor Scott Seaton said he thought the change was for the best.

“When my family came to the area, the mall was a place to shop and eat pizza, but it hasn’t been that for a long time,” Seaton said. “I think this is something better overall for the area, and even the neighbors.”