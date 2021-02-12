Staunton Mall partly rezoned to multi-family residential

STAUNTON — Almost 14 acres of the Staunton Mall was rezoned to multi-family residential to allow for additional apartments on Tuesday night.

Staunton Mall’s new owner, Staunton EM 2 LLC, plans to use 13.8 acres on the rear end of the mall for the residential developments. The primary entrance to the developed space would be on Frontier Drive, with a secondary entrance on Barterbrook Road. The new owners purchased the property in November and indicated a desire to use the land for multi-use development.

The Augusta County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the rezoning, with several commissioners stating something needed to be done with the land. Pastures District commissioner Thom Jennings said without an effort by the commissioners, the land would only become a bigger problem.

“It’s a sign of the times, malls and storefront retailers are apparently a thing of the past,” Jennings said. “It’s a piece of property that is deteriorating and is only going to get worse. I think it’s a good move for us to rezone.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}