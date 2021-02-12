Staunton Mall partly rezoned to multi-family residential

STAUNTON — Almost 14 acres of the Staunton Mall was rezoned to multi-family residential to allow for additional apartments on Tuesday night.
Staunton Mall’s new owner, Staunton EM 2 LLC, plans to use 13.8 acres on the rear end of the mall for the residential developments. The primary entrance to the developed space would be on Frontier Drive, with a secondary entrance on Barterbrook Road. The new owners purchased the property in November and indicated a desire to use the land for multi-use development.
The Augusta County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the rezoning, with several commissioners stating something needed to be done with the land. Pastures District commissioner Thom Jennings said without an effort by the commissioners, the land would only become a bigger problem.
“It’s a sign of the times, malls and storefront retailers are apparently a thing of the past,” Jennings said. “It’s a piece of property that is deteriorating and is only going to get worse. I think it’s a good move for us to rezone.”
A few residents who attended the meeting discussed issues with the request, as it would increase traffic around their homes on Barterbrook Avenue. However, the increase in traffic from a multi-family space would be less than continued business use, according to county planner Leslie Tate.
“VDOT identified that multi-family zoning would create less traffic than the overall property could support in a general business zoning,” Tate said. “Although the traffic certainly will be more than what is seen there today.”
As a part of the rezoning request, the landowners will provide connections between the apartments and parts of the property that will remain for business for pedestrians. Ray Burkholder, of Balzer and Associates, said the land will receive buffers between the different zones that will insert trees, grass and bushes into the land.
Greg Campbell, the commissioner of Beverley Manor where the mall is located, said the rezoning was the right decision to move forward with for the property. Campbell was the commissioner who made the initial motion to approve the rezoning.
“The mall has been in decline for some time,” he said. “There are big shifts in terms of what’s happening in terms of this type of retail business. The concern is that if rezoning didn’t take place, the property would continue to decline and create even more significant issues for the community.”