Staunton man charged with brandishing weapon, threats against police

STAUNTON — Douglas B. Truslow, 57, of Staunton, was charged with brandishing a firearm and communicating a written threat of death or bodily injury following an incident near the 2500 block of Bath Street on Friday evening.

When officers responded to a weapons violation report, witnesses said an armed male threatened violence to a group of individuals on Miller Street. Truslow later threatened police officers with violence as well, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

Truslow was taken into custody without further incident at 3:24 a.m. Saturday morning. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Charlottesville Police Department aided in Truslow’s arrest.

Truslow was released by the state magistrate on an unsecured bond.

