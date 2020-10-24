 Skip to main content
Staunton man charged with DUI after woman dies in ATV crash
A woman was killed in an ATV crash Saturday in Augusta County, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

An ATV was making a turn on an incline on the property around 1:40 a.m. within the 2500 block of Cold Springs Road when it overturned in a wooded area, according to police. 

A passenger, Maegan Hoy, 38, of Churchville, died at the scene.

The operator of the ATV, Todd Jarvis, 37, of Staunton, was arrested for DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

