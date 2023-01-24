 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staunton man charged with manslaughter for weekend fatal accident

A Staunton man has been charged with manslaughter and two other offenses in connection with a Saturday single-car accident in Augusta County that killed another man.

Records in Augusta County General District Court show that Walker W. Rexrode, 19, of Staunton, was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and two traffic offenses, driving under suspension and driving while intoxicated.

The Virginia State Police reported earlier this week that Rexrode was the driver of a 2001 Ford Explorer that ran off the road around 2 a.m. Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. The Ford Explorer, according to the state police, was headed south when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned.

A passenger in the Ford Explorer, David I. Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the accident scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Rexrode was treated for serious injuries. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the accident.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

