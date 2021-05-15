Staunton native Lisa Hollis writes childrens books to teach girls to be comfortable with their skin color

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hollis toured each room of the library designed to highlight Black history and authors, rounding off her tour in the “blue room” where her books are kept for the younger children to read.

“I’m overwhelmed by the beauty, detail and the love and care that they have put into this,” Hollis said.

It took Hollis four years to find a publisher for Me and My Hair, as she said she was selective with who to work with. Eventually she connected with Leading Through Living Community, based out of Atlanta, Georgia, who connected her with an illustrator.

Hollis said the timing of her first book being published was God-ordained, a pattern that would continue when Me and My Beautiful Me published just months after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“My second book came out at the perfect time because that’s when everything happened with George Floyd,” Hollis said. “Me and My Beautiful Me teaches the underline of the elephant in the room, which is racism. It tells kids that just because someone is different from me or you does not mean you can hate me or be mean to me.”