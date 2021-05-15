Staunton native Lisa Hollis writes childrens books to teach girls to be comfortable with their skin color

For Lisa Hollis, the journey to being a children’s author began with cutting hair.
Hollis grew up in Staunton and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, now Staunton High School, before moving to Georgia in 2000. Working as a hairdresser, she began to work with children more often in Georgia and saw the pattern of young girls who were insecure with their natural hair.
“I was doing two little girl’s hair, and just seeing their body language I could tell they weren’t happy about their hair,” Hollis said. “I went home and decided I needed to do something about it, and that’s how I ended up writing a book.”
Hollis has now had two fully illustrated children’s books published. “Me and My Hair” published in 2018, and “Me and My Beautiful Me” published in 2020 to teach kids to be comfortable in their skin color.
Hollis said it is important to begin to teach kids to be comfortable with themselves at a young age.
“You have a lot of beautiful young girls and handsome young men who, when they open their mouth, they aren’t beautiful anymore,” Hollis said. “I want the kids to understand and learn that beautification starts on the inside. When you have that self-esteem on the inside, it reflects on the outside.”
On Monday while visiting her hometown for Mother’s Day, Hollis had the chance to visit the recently opened RISE Black Library in Waynesboro, where local children get the chance to read her books.
Hollis toured each room of the library designed to highlight Black history and authors, rounding off her tour in the “blue room” where her books are kept for the younger children to read.
“I’m overwhelmed by the beauty, detail and the love and care that they have put into this,” Hollis said.
It took Hollis four years to find a publisher for Me and My Hair, as she said she was selective with who to work with. Eventually she connected with Leading Through Living Community, based out of Atlanta, Georgia, who connected her with an illustrator.
Hollis said the timing of her first book being published was God-ordained, a pattern that would continue when Me and My Beautiful Me published just months after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“My second book came out at the perfect time because that’s when everything happened with George Floyd,” Hollis said. “Me and My Beautiful Me teaches the underline of the elephant in the room, which is racism. It tells kids that just because someone is different from me or you does not mean you can hate me or be mean to me.”
RISE was co-founded by Chanda McGuffin and Sharon Fitz, and they opened the library in August of 2020. The library is open to the public to come for residents to come and check books out and read at home. They have amassed over 1,000 books for the community to read.
The library has seen success and support from the community, as McGuffin said a man recently donated his and his wife’s stimulus checks because the kids needed it.
“This is not about us,” McGuffin said. “People believe in what we’re doing.”
You can purchase Hollis’ books on Amazon, or visit her website at lisamhollis.com.