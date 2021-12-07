Staunton residents voice opposition to relocating Augusta County Courthouse

Oakes expressed her opposition to the legislation, as the plans for the current courthouse facility are unknown once Staunton acquires them and how the move would affect the City of Staunton’s history and charm.

“This is a huge decision,” Oakes said of the weight of the upcoming votes. “This can potentially change the course of history for the City of Staunton, as well as Augusta County. And we are looking at the potential of millions and millions of dollars; we really do not know because there has been no current feasibility study done.”

Throughout the town hall meeting, Oakes fielded questions and comments from the residents in attendance, with many of them questioning why information has not been consistently relayed to the community regarding courthouse decisions.

Cindy Connors of Staunton said the last thing she’d heard regarding the courthouse was Staunton was looking to help Augusta County upgrade its facilities within the city, a sentiment others echoed.

“I don’t believe the residents have even an iota of enough information to decide how they feel about it,” Connors said. “I guess the only thing I can speak to passionately right now is that this decision shouldn’t be made on Thursday.”