Staunton residents voice opposition to relocating Augusta County Courthouse

STAUNTON — Ahead of a looming vote that might determine the future of the Augusta County Courthouse, Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday night to allow residents to voice their opinions regarding the facility.
The meeting comes after announcements from both Augusta County and the City of Staunton on Nov. 30 that the localities would support sending legislation to the General Assembly authorizing the county to build a courthouse facility in Verona.
The proposed legislation allows the county to overturn a failed referendum in 2016, in which the residents voted to keep the courthouse in Staunton. Upon approval by the General Assembly, Augusta County would be fully authorized to build a facility in Verona without an additional vote by residents.
If approved by both localities and the General Assembly, Staunton would acquire the current courthouse facility and related buildings from the county at no cost.
The Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing regarding the resolution on Wednesday, with a vote expected afterward. The Staunton City Council is expected to vote on the resolution at its meeting on Thursday, with no public hearing beforehand.
Oakes told attendees on Tuesday night the lack of a public hearing is a primary reason she wanted to host a town hall to hear opinions from residents before voting.
Oakes expressed her opposition to the legislation, as the plans for the current courthouse facility are unknown once Staunton acquires them and how the move would affect the City of Staunton’s history and charm.
“This is a huge decision,” Oakes said of the weight of the upcoming votes. “This can potentially change the course of history for the City of Staunton, as well as Augusta County. And we are looking at the potential of millions and millions of dollars; we really do not know because there has been no current feasibility study done.”
Throughout the town hall meeting, Oakes fielded questions and comments from the residents in attendance, with many of them questioning why information has not been consistently relayed to the community regarding courthouse decisions.
Cindy Connors of Staunton said the last thing she’d heard regarding the courthouse was Staunton was looking to help Augusta County upgrade its facilities within the city, a sentiment others echoed.
“I don’t believe the residents have even an iota of enough information to decide how they feel about it,” Connors said. “I guess the only thing I can speak to passionately right now is that this decision shouldn’t be made on Thursday.”
Oakes explained the lack of information as her hands being tied, as all discussions related to the courthouse occurred in closed meetings, which rendered her unable to relay updates to constituents.
Pamela Mason Wagner, the executive director of the Arcadia Project in Staunton, took issue with the lack of a plan for the buildings after Staunton acquires them. The City of Staunton will have to fully fund all renovations performed on the buildings if the resolution passes in the General Assembly.
“The notion that the City of Staunton would accept a series of white elephant buildings, the responsibility for those buildings with no plan as to how to use them is terrifying to me as a citizen," Wagner said.
Oakes said she would vote down the resolution, wanting more time for feasibility studies and public hearings, but attendees did ask her how she felt the rest of the city council would vote.
Her response?
“If the vote were taken tonight, I think it would pass.”