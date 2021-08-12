Strata Clean Energy donates $20,000 to Virginia 4-H

“It’s so important because it helps us to provide positive youth development experiences in STEM, and to do that, you have to have funds,” Bonnett said. “So to not only be able to partner with the funds from Strata but also with their knowledge base is just a great opportunity to grow STEM learning.”

Part of Strata’s mission is to aid in building a clean energy portfolio and combat climate change in accordance with the Virginia Clean Economy act passed in 2020, according to Director of Community Outreach Ashly Johnson.

Johnson said Strata, based out of North Carolina, sought to expand its outreach in Virginia and saw the opportunity to do so by investing in organizations like 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

“I had an idea that reaching to organizations like 4-H and FFA would be a really great way to help the kids in those communities who are not only learning about agricultural needs but also STEM careers,” Johnson said.

Strata has over two gigawatts of solar projects installed to date since it was founded in 2008. Johnson said she hopes events like the one Wednesday will peak kid’s interest in a career in renewable energy.

