Strata Clean Energy donates $20,000 to Virginia 4-H

VERONA — Virginia 4-H and Strata Clean Energy have announced a new partnership to provide in-school education on energy resources to over 1,500 youth across the state. As a part of the partnership, Strata is donating $20,000 to 4-H.
To celebrate the partnership, the two organizations hosted an event on Wednesday outside of the Augusta County Government Center. 4-H students who attended were taught about solar and other clean energy resources.
Jason Hathcock, a senior project development manager at Strata, said educational events like the one Wednesday are valuable to address misconceptions about solar. After a brief presentation from Hathcock, the kids asked him the questions they had about different energy resources.
“We’ve had to overcome some misinformation and fear from the public, so I love going out and educating people and fielding questions,” Hathcock said. “I really enjoy working with kids because I hope they grow up and have some interest in working in renewable energy, but there are also parents here listening as well. They might pick up some things about renewable energy that are good for the community.”
Virginia 4-H will use the funds to distribute STEM learning kits to communities throughout the state which allows the organization to advance its educational efforts, according to 4-H program development specialist Erika Bonnett.
“It’s so important because it helps us to provide positive youth development experiences in STEM, and to do that, you have to have funds,” Bonnett said. “So to not only be able to partner with the funds from Strata but also with their knowledge base is just a great opportunity to grow STEM learning.”
Part of Strata’s mission is to aid in building a clean energy portfolio and combat climate change in accordance with the Virginia Clean Economy act passed in 2020, according to Director of Community Outreach Ashly Johnson.
Johnson said Strata, based out of North Carolina, sought to expand its outreach in Virginia and saw the opportunity to do so by investing in organizations like 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
“I had an idea that reaching to organizations like 4-H and FFA would be a really great way to help the kids in those communities who are not only learning about agricultural needs but also STEM careers,” Johnson said.
Strata has over two gigawatts of solar projects installed to date since it was founded in 2008. Johnson said she hopes events like the one Wednesday will peak kid’s interest in a career in renewable energy.