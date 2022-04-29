 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Street closings for Saturday’s Park to Park Half Marathon

The Park-to-Park half-marathon is expected to draw hundreds of runners on Saturday for the annual race from Stuarts Draft to Waynesboro.

Several streets in Waynesboro and Augusta County will be impacted by Saturday’s Park to Park Half Marathon.

Representatives of the Waynesboro Police Department and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at critical parts of the 13-mile course to ensure the safety of race participants and motorists.

More than 300 people will participate in the race.

The following streets will be affected during the race: In Augusta County delays can be anticipated from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Lyndhurst Road, Shalom Road, Hall School Road, Lipscomb Road, China Clay Road, Patton Farm Road, Wayne Avenue and Draft Avenue. In Waynesboro, delays will occur between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Lovers Lane, Meadowbrook Avenue, Lyndhurst Road and Ladd Road.

To download a copy of the course map visit www.runthevalley.com.

