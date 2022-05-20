Stuarts Draft High School students prepare for electric vehicle race

STUARTS DRAFT — Sometimes the difference between winning and losing is in the details.

That’s what Ben Ham, a manufacturing engineering technology teacher and technology student association advisor at Stuarts Draft High School, told his students as they prepared for the inaugural Shenandoah Valley Electric Vehicle Grand Prix on Saturday.

The event, put on through a partnership between Global EEE and the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, will pit 11 Valley schools against each other, with Stuarts Draft being the only representative from Augusta County.

The schools built their vehicles over the past few months and will finally take them to the track Saturday in Rockingham, where they will compete in two 30-minute heats, with a mandatory driver change in each heat. Whichever vehicle completes the most laps after one hour will win. Global EEE has hosted a similar event in the Washington D.C. area for nearly 15 years.

Ham said during practice on Wednesday his team is in the final tuning stages after receiving the kit to build in February.

“When it comes to racing, even the smallest little detail can make the difference between winning and losing,” Ham said. “We’re trying to shave off two pounds here or three pounds there and hoping that will make the difference.”

Wesley Beck, one of the two drivers for Stuarts Draft, said electrically wiring the vehicle has been one of the main challenges, as well as adapting to a different type of steering than traditional cars.

“We’ve been working through the steering,” Beck said, “because all cars nowadays have power-steering, while this is all analog.”

The vehicle does not have a speedometer, instead measuring performance by the output of amps — electrical currents. Ham said the goal is for the vehicle to be “barely running” by the end of the hour-long event.

Zoe Perry, the other driver for Stuarts Draft, said the team has worked out the proper levels they think will carry the vehicle through the whole event.

“It’s been challenging keeping it at the speed we want it at,” Perry said. “It will jump higher or lower, but it will rarely ever stay consistent. We want to keep it between 25 and 28 amps.”

Ham said he’s proud of the way his students handled the project after he was initially on the fence about participating in the Grand Prix.

“I knew it was going to be somewhat of an undertaking, so if I did it, I wanted to do it right,” Ham said. “These students have done it right and done a great job.”

Races begin at noon on Saturday at 180 Oakwood Drive in Rockingham and are open to the public.

