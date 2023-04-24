A four-member student team from Stuarts Draft High won the Virginia State FFA Forestry championship last week at Mountain Gateway Community College in Clifton Forge.

The championship team members include freshman Kelli Weaver and Stuarts Draft seniors Will Monroe, Steven Ramsey and Anna Grace Henderson. The team’s coach is William Monroel.

Lindsey Baber, an agriculture teacher at Stuarts Draft High and advisor to the team, said the students have spent the school year working toward the state competition.

The Stuarts Draft team competed against six other schools. Baber said their victory was based on a mastery of several different tasks, including identifying tree disorders, pinpointing wood products, being able to identify types of trees and passing a general knowledge exam. The students also had to identify maps.

Baber said the students showed discipline in winning the state championship. “The biggest thing about this group is that they took it upon themselves to practice on their own,” she said. “It’s tough to fit in a practice every week. They would practice after church on Sundays and once a week in the evenings after soccer or softball practice.”

David Shiflett, a member of the Augusta County School Board, was once state FFA president. He said work in FFA offers so much. “It teaches and prepares kids for careers in agriculture. It involves community service,” he said.

Shiflett said competing at the state level in FFA “is tough. It’s pretty good competition.”

Baber said the Stuarts Draft team will now compete nationally at the FFA National Convention in October at Indianapolis.