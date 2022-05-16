Stuarts Draft woman dies from accident injuries

A Stuarts Draft woman died Thursday at the University of Virginia Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident last week.

Nancy L. Bartley 70, of Stuarts Draft, died on Thursday, according to the Virginia State Police. She had been taken to UVa following an accident last Tuesday.

The state police said the accident happened about 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, on U.S. 340 north of Gloucester Road.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was headed north on 340 when a 1996 Toyota Rav4 pulled into the travel lane from a parking lot. The state police said the Malibu could not avoid the Toyota and hit the driver’s side.

Bartley was the driver of the Toyota. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Malibu was Britney N. Comer, 19, of Stuarts Draft.. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

