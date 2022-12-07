Submit Christmas lights photos for online slideshow

Be part of our online Christmas lights photo slideshow at NewsVirginian.com by submitting an image of your decorated home and yard.
Email photos to news@newsvirginian.com and your photo will be added to a slideshow so our readers can enjoy your hard work. Some photos will be printed in The News Virginian closer to Christmas.
Please include your name and the street and city your home is located.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
