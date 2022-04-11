Superintendent briefs City Council while waiting for final state budget funding

The 2023 schools budget Waynesboro Superintendent Jeff Cassell briefed Waynesboro City Council on Monday night still lacks final state funding.

The $55.141 million schools budget includes a significant increase in local funding ($772,000), and a 6.5 percent average increase in salaries for all employees. The estimated budget is 30 percent greater than the current year’s school budget.

There is also an increase in starting teacher pay to $46,357 for those with a bachelor’s degree, and $49,347 for teachers hired with a master’s degree.

The remaining unknown for Cassell and the school district is final state funding. The superintendent is estimating about a $3.1 million increase in state funding in the budget.

The final Virginia number will not be known for at least two weeks. Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, said General Assembly members will return to Richmond on April 27 for a reconvene session.

Hanger, a state budget conferee, said conversations about the budget are expected prior to the reconvene session. He hopes for final budget resolution when legislators reconvene.

Sufficient funding for core services such as health and human services and K-12 is vital, according to Hanger.

“We’ve gone through a recession and COVID,” he said. “We created a lot of surplus by cutting back spending on health and human services and K-12 education. We cut back to what is below acceptable.”

Hanger said while Virginia has a strong K-12 education system, the commonwealth has relied too much on local governments picking up the tab. This has resulted in increased real estate taxes.

“The affluent localities are able to put the money up more adequately than rural and inner cities,” he said.

The Waynesboro School Board will be updated on the 2023 schools budget when the board meets Tuesday night at 7 at Waynesboro High School.