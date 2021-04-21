Support community journalism with this limited-time offer

The print journalism industry once thrived, with lots of newspapers in business and each of them boasting big newsrooms.

In the early 1900s, Waynesboro had dueling newspapers before they merged in 1929 in what would become The News Virginian in 1960.

But the newspaper industry, including The News Virginian, has changed much since then.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What hasn't changed is our dedication to be a reliable and trustworthy news source. From reporters to photographers, editors to advertising representatives, we remain committed to keeping our readers and our communities informed.

Whether covering a Waynesboro City Council meeting or a Little Giants sporting event, our mission always has been to cover our local government, schools and community better than anyone else.

In addition to producing a print edition seven days a week, we publish breaking news and extra content on our website and social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.