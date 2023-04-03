A Staunton man was being held in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona on Monday on charges stemming from a weekend stabbing incident outside the Pizza Hut in Stuarts Draft.

Joshua Ray Meadows, 26, of Staunton, was in jail on a charge of malicious wounding, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about 1:33 p.m. Saturday at the Pizza Hut in the 2600 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. The male stabbing victim had suffered wounds to a leg and was taken to Augusta Health for treatment.

According to the investigation, Meadows ordered a pizza and had it delivered to his home in Mint Spring. He was unhappy with the pizza and demanded a refund and a new pizza. He was instructed to call back after 4 p.m. when the manager would be on duty.

Meadows came to the Pizza Hut and a verbal disagreement happened inside the business. Meadows is said to have cursed the employees of the business. The stabbing victim, a husband to one of the employees, followed Meadows into the parking lot where the stabbing happened. The stabbing victim did not work at Pizza Hut.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said conflicting statements were obtained from the Meadows and the other person involved in the altercation. The Sheriff’s Office has obtained video of the altercation and is reviewing what took place prior to the stabbing.