SVASC supporters, volunteers voice opposition to shelter bids to Augusta County

“I am not opposed to a third-party taking over the contract,” said Lindsey Huffman, who served as SVASC’s director from 2014 to 2018. “However, I am very concerned about the proposal not including expectations for this party to continue the life-saving standards our community has come to expect.”

Amy Hammer, the president of Augusta Dog Adoptions, helped with the opening of the SVASC in 2011, where she said the shelter was not allowed to adopt out animals, instead handing over animals to other rescues or euthanizing as soon as an animal’s stray hold expired.

“In all honesty, I am in shock at how far SVASC has come and how much you have accomplished, Hammer said. “Despite being built just to save money, you have one of the highest save rates in the state. Shelter staff has done an amazing job given what they have to work with.”

Staff shortages were a consistent theme for speakers. Some speakers estimated the shelter was operating at 50% or less of full staffing.

The shelter’s last director, Hannah Richardson, resigned in July, and the position remains vacant. Shelter employees on Wednesday said there is currently no way for someone to apply for the role even if they wanted it.