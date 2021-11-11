SVASC supporters, volunteers voice opposition to shelter bids to Augusta County

VERONA — Several Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center staff members, volunteers, and community members filed into the Augusta County Government Center with one common goal on Thursday: to voice their disapproval with the recent announcement that the City of Waynesboro was accepting bids for new management of the shelter.
After having voiced their complaints to the Waynesboro City Council on Monday, the supporters of the shelter turned their attention to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The backlash comes after the employees and volunteers were notified by Waynesboro of an active Request for Proposals (RFP) for the shelter.
The RFP, which has a deadline for all submissions of Dec. 1, outlines a variety of functions the winning bidder would control, including facility management, animal intake, volunteer programs and many more. The shelter currently has three full-time employees and seven part-time staff members, who are noted in the RFP.
The SVASC is the municipal shelter of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro, and many of the speakers at Wednesday’s board meeting preferred that either the county or Staunton took over control of the shelter.
If that wasn’t a possibility, many speakers accepted the idea of an outside agency with one major caveat: the bidder be contractually obligated to maintain a save rate of at least 90%. Currently, the SVASC operates with a save rate of 97%.
“I am not opposed to a third-party taking over the contract,” said Lindsey Huffman, who served as SVASC’s director from 2014 to 2018. “However, I am very concerned about the proposal not including expectations for this party to continue the life-saving standards our community has come to expect.”
Amy Hammer, the president of Augusta Dog Adoptions, helped with the opening of the SVASC in 2011, where she said the shelter was not allowed to adopt out animals, instead handing over animals to other rescues or euthanizing as soon as an animal’s stray hold expired.
“In all honesty, I am in shock at how far SVASC has come and how much you have accomplished, Hammer said. “Despite being built just to save money, you have one of the highest save rates in the state. Shelter staff has done an amazing job given what they have to work with.”
Staff shortages were a consistent theme for speakers. Some speakers estimated the shelter was operating at 50% or less of full staffing.
The shelter’s last director, Hannah Richardson, resigned in July, and the position remains vacant. Shelter employees on Wednesday said there is currently no way for someone to apply for the role even if they wanted it.
“You cannot keep a director because the pay is too low for a position that is so mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting,” Hammer said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber thanked the speakers and said it provided an educational experience about the shelter for board members. Garber noted the board will get a chance to overlook any plans, but it hasn’t reached that point yet.
“There’s no proposal that has come to us,” Garber said. “We don’t have anything that we’re looking at. It will come to us at some point, but at the moment, we don’t have anything on the table.”