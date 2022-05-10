Ten-digit dialing in 540 area code starts Saturday

Starting Saturday, Virginians living in area code 540 will need to dial 10 digits to get local calls connected.

That means including the area code plus the number you are dialing. Calls with seven digits will not be connected. Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County are all located in area code 540.

The State Corporation Commission said the inventory of 540 numbers is expected to run out in the coming months. Starting in mid-June, new numbers assigned in the area that includes northwestern and southwestern Virginia, may receive a number with a new and phased in 826 area code.

However, Ford Carson of the SCC said if you already have a 540 number, nothing will change. You will not be assigned a new area code and you will keep your current number.

Telephone providers have been reaching out to their customers in area code 540 to alert them to the 10-digit change, said Gary Critzer, director of emergency management for Waynesboro. “The telephone industry has done a good job of reaching out,” he said.

But Critzer encourages businesses with elevators or those who have residential or business alarms to reach out to the vendors serving them.

“Anybody who has a home or business alarm or an elevator should reach out to their vendor and make sure the equipment is properly programmed,” Critzer said.

As for when 540 numbers will run out, Carson said it is difficult to offer an exact timetable. He said there could be a recycling of 540 numbers as they become available. Carlson said what would be less likely is a business needing a block of 50 sequential numbers and being able to get them with a 540 area code.

Further information on the change can be found at scc.virginia.gov/540-Area-Code-Exhaust-Relief.