The GIANT Company donates 250 hams to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

VERONA — It’s the perfect storm for clients of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Food Sourcing Manager Greg Knight said the food bank’s clients are being hit hard by rising gas prices and the inflationary cost of food.

“This historic inflation is forcing people to make decisions,” said Knight, who said the least expensive food is often the least nutritious. “Families are struggling with hard decisions.”

So it was a welcome sight on Monday to see employees of Martin’s helping with food bank work and delivering 250 hams to the food bank donated by The GIANT Company.

“Protein is always a challenge,” said Knight, who said protein is vital to diets but the most expensive commodity the food bank seeks.

Knight said the 250 hams would be split between the four branches of the food bank located in Verona, Lynchburg, Winchester and Charlottesville. Those four branches will then allow partner agencies to pick up hams to give to clients. The food bank serves 25 counties and eight cities in central and western Virginia.

Martin’s employees spent time on Monday at the food bank helping package squash for the hungry in the food deserts in Highland and Bath counties.

Jayme Brafford, the Martin’s store manager in Harrisonburg, was among those volunteering on Monday.

Brafford said “it’s a privilege” for Martin’s to have a partnership with the food bank. He also spoke of the importance of families being able to have the fellowship that good food offers. “The world is a better place when families come together,” he said of a family meal.

GIANT has traditionally donated hams at Easter and turkeys at Thanksgiving to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Brafford said. He said Martin’s also provides regular donations of produce and other food items to the food bank.

Les Sinclair, the communications and public relations manager for the food bank, said the forecast of the need for food from the food bank is only expected to rise. He said with rising inflation and gas prices, the need for food will increase.

The food bank has carefully tracked the incidence of hunger in its service area. According to the website, approximately one in 12 people living in the Blue Rudge region suffers hunger, including one in 12 children.