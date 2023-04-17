Three candidates, including former South River District Supervisor Carolyn Bragg, have applied for the position left vacant last month by the resignation of former South River Supervisor Steve Morelli.

Morelli resigned last month and cited personal reasons for doing so.

Bragg, who served on the board of supervisors from 2014 to 2019, is joined by former House District 20 General Assembly candidate Randall Wolf and Augusta County farmer and businessman James Kindig.

The board of supervisors has set Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. for interviews with the three candidates. The interviews will be live streamed on Facebook and Regional Web TV. Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said all three candidates will be interviewed at the same time.

Supervisors will go into closed session after the interviews to consider a decision. Fitzgerald said it is possible that a decision on the new supervisor could be made Wednesday.

The new supervisor would serve until the end of Morelli’s term, which is Dec. 31. The South River supervisor would have to run in the November elections to earn a new four-year term.

Some background on each of the three candidates:

Wolf, ran for the House District 20 seat against John Avoli in 2021. He also sought the South River seat in 2019. Wolf has deep involvement in several community organizations. He is founder and chair of Bike Box of the Blue Ridge, a nonprofit organization that helps those in need with transportation. He also is a board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, an organization that manages federal and state trail building grants and promotes safer biking. A freelance photographer, Wolf has an extensive background in the news industry. He has worked for major newspapers such as the Philadelphia Inquirer, and also spent time as an editor at The Staunton News Leader. During his runs for political office, Wolf said “I have knocked on hundreds of doors in Augusta County.” He would seek to represent South River residents and “build bridges of understanding.”

Bragg most recently has served as chair of the Augusta County Planning Commission. She has a number of community involvements that include the Stuarts Draft Ruritan Club, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Advisory Committee and co-coordinator of the Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade.

Bragg, a graduate of James Madison University with an emphasis on hotel/restaurant management, has worked as a franchise/small business owner of the Stuarts Draft 7-Eleven. In her application letter to supervisors, Bragg emphasizes her strong business background and her previous experience as a supervisor. She said her work as a supervisor included “budgeting, economic development efforts (locally and regionally), tourism initiatives workforce development programs, public safety, affordable housing efforts, working with our public schools, the courthouse referendum and more.”

Kindig is the owner and operator of Kinmont Farm in Stuarts Draft and timber property in Sherando. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech, and holds an MBA from Marymount University and a master’s in information technology from George Washington University. Kindig said “as a resident and landowner I am aware of the financial impacts decisions on taxes and spending can have on each household and business in the South River District and will work to ensure taxes remain low and spending is kept in check.” Kindig’s list of involvements include serving as past president of the Virginia Carolinas Charolais Association, a member of the Virginia Beef Cattle Improvement Association and a member of the Augusta County Republican Committee. As a supporter of agriculture, he would like to see more county support for 4-H and FFA programs. Kindig ran for the South River seat in 2019, losing to Morelli by 124 votes.

Bragg has received the endorsement for the South River seat from the Augusta County Republican Committee.