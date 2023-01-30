 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three die in Augusta County car accident

Three people died Monday afternoon in a head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The accident happened about 1:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 210 mile marker.

The state police have confirmed three fatalities and said Monday night that the crash remains under investigation.

