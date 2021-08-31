Two dead in high-speed crash in Augusta County

A head-on collision on Monday night killed two and seriously injured another in between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft, according to Virginia State Police.

State police are currently investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 340 and Kindig Road.

On Monday night, a 2013 Ford Focus ST was traveling south at high speeds when it crashed head-on into a 2011 Honda Pilot that was turning left from the northbound lane of Route 340 onto Kindig Road, state police said.

The crash caused the Focus to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn several times.

Neither the adult male driver nor the adult male passenger of the Focus was wearing a safety belt, according to police. Both were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

The female driver of the Honda was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious injuries, the VSP said.

The VSP is investigating the possibility that the Focus was racing another vehicle before the crash. The other vehicle is described as a silver unknown make or model SUV.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the crash is encouraged to contact state police at 434-352-7128 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

