Two indicted for the murder of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell in September, asking for the public’s assistance in finding her. A week later, they announced they had concluded Khaleesi was dead, although the location of her body was still unknown.

On Tuesday, Candi Royer and Travis Brown were indicted for her murder, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith and Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin announced during a press conference.

Khaleesi was placed into Royer and Brown’s care in October of 2020, shortly before her mother was incarcerated in the Middle River Regional Jail.

“By February of 2021, she was gone,” Smith said of the girl’s disappearance in the couple’s care. “This little girl, just three years old, was a member of our Augusta County community.”

Royer and Brown were charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. Brown picked up an additional charge of child abuse leading to serious injury.

Smith said no stone is being left unturned, as they’ve joined together with the FBI, Virginia State Police, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to assist in the investigation.

“I can tell you from first-hand experience, after 15 years in this line of work, I have never seen a more thorough or intense investigation than this one,” Martin said.

Martin said the county could not disclose any more information about the case, including the potential whereabouts of Khaleesi’s remains. The attorney also encouraged anyone to come forward with information who encountered Royer or Brown while Khaleesi was supposed to be under their care. Residents can contact Augusta County with more information at (540) 245-5333 or the FBI Richmond Office at (804) 261-1044.

“Rest assured, there will be justice for Khaleesi,” Smith said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.