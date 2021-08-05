Two small-scale solar projects approved by Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

James Curd, a member of the family that owns the farm, said his father bought the property in 1966 when they had no surrounding neighbors. The property is in an area zoned Urban Service — Planned Residential, but Curd said that is not something they are considering and instead wanted to go the solar route.

“We have no interest whatsoever in developing this property residentially,” Curd said. “We would like to make a little bit of income off it, which is only human. We don’t feel like we should be pressured to develop our property or sell out to a developer because the service authority 40 years ago made the decision to put this sewer line through our property.”

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at its July 28 meeting to amend the county’s solar ordinances to discourage, among other things, projects in Urban Service areas. Phil Martin, the executive director of the Augusta County Service Authority, said no income would be lost if the property is not residentially developed, but that the land would bring in around $1 million over 35 years if the Curds followed what the comprehensive plan envisioned for their land.

Board of Zoning Appeals Chair Justine Tilghman said she understood the county’s investment in the property but said the scale of the project made it hard to decline.