Two small-scale solar projects approved by Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

VERONA — For the first time in Augusta County, a solar project’s application ended in approval, and it happened twice on Thursday afternoon.
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved two separate small-scale solar projects at its monthly meeting, stating that both were in substantial accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan.
The first project to receive approval was a request by Dimension Renewable Energy, under the moniker Augusta CSG LLC, for a 3.88-megawatt project that covers approximately 12 acres of a Fishersville farm. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project at their May 11 meeting.
The project will be a part of Dominion Energy’s Community Solar program, which launches in October. Through the program, 575 Dominion customers would partner with the project and receive a discount on their electricity prices.
While Dominion customers from around the state can partner with this project, Kieran Siao, the director of development at Dimension, said Augusta County residents will receive priority and additional advertising to ensure some of the 575-spots are filled locally.
“We believe that if a project is being built in a community that the members of that community should benefit from it,” Siao said.
Siao estimated construction for the project to begin in 2022 and finish in early 2023.
James Curd, a member of the family that owns the farm, said his father bought the property in 1966 when they had no surrounding neighbors. The property is in an area zoned Urban Service — Planned Residential, but Curd said that is not something they are considering and instead wanted to go the solar route.
“We have no interest whatsoever in developing this property residentially,” Curd said. “We would like to make a little bit of income off it, which is only human. We don’t feel like we should be pressured to develop our property or sell out to a developer because the service authority 40 years ago made the decision to put this sewer line through our property.”
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at its July 28 meeting to amend the county’s solar ordinances to discourage, among other things, projects in Urban Service areas. Phil Martin, the executive director of the Augusta County Service Authority, said no income would be lost if the property is not residentially developed, but that the land would bring in around $1 million over 35 years if the Curds followed what the comprehensive plan envisioned for their land.
Board of Zoning Appeals Chair Justine Tilghman said she understood the county’s investment in the property but said the scale of the project made it hard to decline.
“In this instance, I don’t see it as a substantial argument not to go ahead with a project like this,” Tilghman said.
With no opposition from neighbors at Thursday’s meeting and the recommendation from the Planning Commission, the board unanimously approved the project.
“This is one of the most desirable sites we’ve seen for a solar project,” said board member Thomas Thacker.
The other project approved was a 40-acre facility at 532 Old White Bridge Road, put forth by Dynamic Energy under the name Waynesboro Bridge Solar LLC. The project was tabled at the board’s July meeting after neighbors expressed concerns with viewsheds.
The Wayne District project will also join the Dominion Energy Community Solar program and will serve 1,000 customers of the energy provider. Derek Sheehan, director of community solar at Dynamic Energy, said subscribers into the program save around 10% on their electricity bills.
Since Dynamic put forward the application, Sheehan said they tweaked the buffers to allow for vegetation to be present throughout the year, as the natural buffers would not obscure the panels during the winter.
Sheehan also committed to adding a pre-condition similar to the Dimension project, where county residents will receive priority partnering with the project. The ability to subscribe to the project opens on July 1, 2023. Subscription into a solar facility comes at no additional cost to the Dominion customer.
Several board members pointed out other options the landowners had to make income on their property, such as poultry houses, would be much less desirable to neighbors than this project before unanimously approving the special use permit.
After the Dynamic project’s unanimous approval, both solar facilities plan to be up and running in early 2023.